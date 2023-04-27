Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

GRAPHIC: Police arrest 18-year-old in school bus driver attack caught on video

Carlicia Lewis.
Carlicia Lewis.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms it is investigating a reported attack on a school bus driver.

A cell phone video posted online shows a woman entering a school bus and hitting the driver.

Police arrested Carlicia Lewis, 18, who is seen allegedly attacking the school bus driver around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video in this stories includes content some might find disturbing.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms it is investigating a reported attack on a school bus driver.

According to officials, Lewis and another person were called to the scene after a student on the bus had an argument with the driver.

Police also said Lewis and another person and the student physically attacked the driver who was sitting in the driver’s seat of the bus.

The driver received multiple injuries to her head, neck, and shoulder area.

Lewis was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree battery of a school bus driver and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiera Strand was reported missing in Austin, Texas. Her body was found in Bell County near...
Missing Austin woman Tiera Strand found dead in Bell County, Texas
Tornado Watch 4-26-23
Stormy night in Central Texas with a Tornado Watch until 10 pm
I-14 has been shut down due to a major accident involving an 18-wheeler
UPDATE: Truck driver killed in fiery wreck on I-14 identified
Scene of murder-suicide in San Saba, Texas
San Saba Murder-Suicide: Man fatally shoots wife, then himself, day after he was served with divorce papers
Bharti Gurnaney, 50, of Elgin, Illinois, was booked into McLennan County Jail.
Illinois woman in custody after high-speed chase on I-35 ends in Waco

Latest News

Iran flag
US Navy: Iran seizes Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in Gulf of Oman
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Russia denies visit to American reporter in visa retaliation
Back-to-back storms in California have sparked a gold rush. (KMAX, KOVR, CNN)
California experiences biggest gold rush in years due to storms
File - A steel worker inspects a 155 mm M795 artillery projectile during the manufacturing...
US economy grew at a tepid 1.1% rate last quarter
FILE - Vegetables are a key ingredient to a healthy diet. The American Heart Association has...
DASH diet named the best for heart health