Killeen police arrest second suspect in first murder of 2023

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of Va’Quintin Carmon Maestre, 18 on April 8.

Willie Dean, 29, has been charged with murder and is currently being held at the Bell County Jail.

The Killeen Police Department previously announced the arrest of Jarkell Jamal Dean, 31, charged with murder.

At approximately 1:17 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Atlas Avenue to investigate a shooting.

When the officers arrived, they located Maestre suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers started to perform life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, but the teenager succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 2:13 a.m.

According to the affidavit obtained by KWTX, video surveillance obtained by police showed a silver vehicle in the parking lot when a blue vehicle pulled up next to it. Two men are then shown exiting the vehicle where one of the suspects is holding a firearm.

“The men exchanged words with Maestre briefly and Maestre fired at least one shot toward the male that approached with a firearm. Then both men open fire in the direction of Maestre,” said the affidavit.

A third man then exits the blue vehicle and flees on foot once the shooting is over, says the affidavit.

Investigators were able to recover the vehicle and identify it was registered to Dean where they also found his phone and driver’s license.

While responding to the scene, police found Jamal Dean walking with another person, both walking on the roadway with injuries. Jamal Dean would tell police he fired rounds at the victim in the parking lot “in self-defense after Maestre fired first.”

Police would then later then listen to Jarkell Dean making a phone call to Willie Dean where “he tells Will that he should turn himself in to officers because officers have him on video and have recovered his car and driver’s license,” the affidavit states.

Willie Dean would then acknowledge that he is the other shooter.

This is the first murder reported in the City of Killeen this year.

