Waco Fire Department responds to fire at business following storms

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department is currently at the scene of a restaurant following a report of smoke coming from the building.

The fire department responded at 8:22 a.m. Apr. 27 at the La Fiesta in the 3815 block of Franklin Ave.

According to firefighters, a minor electrical issue occurred at the top of the building due to the storm Wednesday night on the Valley Mills side.

Employees were evacuated.

No injuries have been reported.

