Waco Fire Department responds to fire at business following storms

scene of a restaurant following a report of smoke coming from the building.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department is currently at the scene of a restaurant following a report of smoke coming from the building.

The fire department responded at 8:22 a.m. Apr. 27 at the La Fiesta in the 3815 block of Franklin Ave.

According to firefighters, a minor electrical issue occurred at the top of the building due to the storm Wednesday night on the Valley Mills side.

Employees were evacuated.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

