Waco Police searching for missing woman

Jessica Kay Smith,44,
Jessica Kay Smith,44,(Waco Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a possibly endangered missing woman.

Jessica Kay Smith,44, has been reported missing and was last seen around 3:00 p.m. Apr. 15 near the 2500 Block of Hilltop.

According to police, she has not taken her medications for a few days for mental health concerns. Smith has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is to call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or 9-1-1.

