Severe storms expected by mid-afternoon

Just like Wednesday, Friday’s severe weather risk outlook is up to a level 3 of 5 and we could again see some very large hail with the late-day storms. Stay weather aware this afternoon as today’s storms, firing up after 3 PM, will rake across the most populated locations in Central Texas during the evening rush hour tonight. The weather set up today is similar to the set up that we saw Wednesday for severe storms with a LOT of instability in the atmosphere being tapped into by an approaching front. Unlike Wednesday, we’re expecting some truly gorgeous weather leading into the severe weather risk. Morning temperatures in the mid-50s with sunshine will warm into the low-to-mid 80s this afternoon. We’ll gradually see more clouds as the day goes on, but we’re never going to see full cloud coverage so that means we’re expecting temperatures to warm into the low-to-mid 80s. It’ll be west of I-35 where temperatures will be warmest and that’ll likely be where the isolated storms form. The seeds for the storms start forming around 2 PM and storms likely turn severe by 3 PM. The big question today is how long today’s storms remain isolated. Isolated storms are the ones that produce very large hail and we’re hoping they turn linear quickly. The quicker storms turn into a line, the quicker we’ll transition from more of a hail threat to a strong wind gust threat. Those isolated storms should congeal into a line just west of I-35 around 5 PM and then rake across I-35 between 5 PM and 7 PM. The line of storms will carry a large hail, strong wind gust, and tornado threat too, but straight-line winds become the main concern. By 9 PM, storms should exit Central Texas and rain should come to a close by midnight.

Although Saturday was potentially set to be a cloudy, cool, windy, and rainy day, it looks like we’ll shake the rain chances and we’ll see a bit of sunshine. Outdoor activities will be a go with morning temperatures in the low 50s warming into the upper 60s late in the afternoon. Rain chances are only near 20% as a few showers could bubble up. We’ll likely remain dry, but the partly-to-mostly cloudy skies and gusty north winds as high as 35 MPH will make it feel a bit chilly at times. Wind speeds come down Saturday night and Sunday will be an absolutely PHENOMENAL day! Temperatures in the morning in the upper 40s will warm to near 80° with lots of sunshine overhead. Highs next week likely remain in the low 80s but mid-to-upper 80s are expected Friday as a cold front nears our area. As far as rain chances go, isolated storms are expected any day from Wednesday onward. As of now, there’s no one day that stands out for rain or severe weather.

