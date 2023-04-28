TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Cedric Marks trial: Data from suspects’ phones reveal surprising details

Marks is accused of killing his ex girlfriend, Jenna Scott, 28, and her friend, Michael Swearingin, 32, whose bodies were found on Jan. 15, 2019, in rural Okfusee County, Oklahoma.

Marks, who is representing himself, was arrested on Jan. 8, 2019, in Kent County, Mich., on a Temple burglary warrant stemming from a break-in on Aug. 21, 2018, at Scott’s home.

The morning of the trial started with the first witness, Special Deputy of the Grand Rapids Michigan Police Department, Joseph Garret. He said he was on the fugitive task force that arrested Marks on Jan 8, 2019.

Garret said the team was able to arrest Marks at the Rivertown Crossing Mall in Michigan by tracking his cellphone.

He said out of the 20 years at his job, Marks was the most tense transport he’s ever had and that he didn’t want Marks to “harm” him, considering his record and background in MMA fighting.

However, Marks argued that he didn’t resist in the arrest and wasn’t aggressive during the transport, Garret agreed.

Sergeant John Forner with the Michigan State Police Department took the stand and discussed how Maya Maxwell, allegedly Marks’ accomplice, told officers where the victims’ burial site was in Oklahoma during her interview on January 11, 2019.

She also confirmed the pictures from the crime scene that were taken by Oklahoma officers and sent to Michigan authorities.

On January 10, 2019, detective Powell made a search warrant to Ginell McDonogh’s house, who is Marks’ wife.

Officers also seized Marks’ jeep in Michigan. Marks stated how there were no signs of biological evidence and no smell of cleaning materials, debunking claims of his effort to hide anything.

In the car, police found Marks’ I.D and a background check of Scott, which included her address from October 18, 2018.

Yet, Marks’ argued that you can get a background check of a person to look at their criminal history. He also stated that he’s been to Scott’s house several times, and didn’t need to look up her address.

The Michigan Police Department’s detective sergeant, John McCaw, took the stand and explained how he was able to grab data from Cedric Marks, Ginell McDonogh and Maya Maxell’s phones through a software system called Celebright.

He discovered Marks and McDonogh’s locations services were turned off, but not Maxwell’s.

McCaw says Maxwell’s search history had “Car washes near me,” “Weather in Henrietta,” and “Temple Texas news” from January 5-9.

However, Marks argued that the searches were not on his phone, and that location services could have been turned off bc he had prepaid phone.

Then, state prosecutors brought up how Marks searched “How to block a cell phone’s data”, which removes it from the network on January 8, 2019.

Sergeant Casey Trucks of The Michigan State Police testified next.

He discussed how McDonogh’s office at the Natural Guard in Muskegon had questionable items.

Casey said McDonogh’s boss found a hidden suitcase filled with Marks’ paper work, MMA fighting license, a debit card and a loaded AR pocket pistol buried under clothes and towels.

Marks stated Muskegon is 35 miles away from Grand Rapids, which is where he was located, and his DNA wasn’t on the weapon.

Friday, the court will get to see text messages from all three suspects as well as more data from their phones.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.