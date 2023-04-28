Advertise
Central Texas fighter ready to make UFC debut

Hailey Cowan. (Courtesy photo)
Hailey Cowan. (Courtesy photo)(KWTX)
By Darby Brown
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco native Hailey Cowan will make her highly anticipated UFC debut on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cowan is set to fight Jamey-Lyn Horth at 3:30 p.m. central. The women’s bantamweight matchup will be broadcasted on ESPN+.

Third time might be the charm for Cowan. She was scheduled to fight in UFC events two other times, but both were cancelled.

Cowan is a Baylor acrobatics and tumbling alum. She made the transition from gymnast to fighter with the help of Blitz Sport MMA & Fitness in Robinson.

