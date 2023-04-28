Drought conditions won’t improve by much despite heavy rainfall

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Experts said the lake levels in Central Texas won’t be seeing much of a difference after all the heavy rain we have gotten this week.

They said there hasn’t been enough rain to improve the overall drought conditions.

They predict we will need several days of heavy rainfall in a row to see changes.

Waco’s communication specialist, Jessica Emmett Sellers, said Waco’s drought conditions is in stage two right now.

The recent rain has helped to keep Waco in stage two, but Emmett Sellers said residents should expect to reach level three later this year.

“We’ve been able to postpone switching to stage three because of the amount of rain that we’ve gotten. Even though it hasn’t been a ton, it’s been enough to postpone that. But it’s not enough to improve the overall conditions,” said Emmett Sellers.

Belton Lake Park Ranger, Cassy Hill, predicts that the area would need several days of heavy rainfall for Belton and Still House Hallow to see improvements.

“We are in a drought and the fact that we aren’t getting enough rain to fill the lake, but at the same time we are getting a consistent amount of rain, so it’s a very unusual situation,” said Hill.

She said this causes rangers to alert guests to be cautious if they want to swim or boat in the lakes.

“Anytime we start dropping in lake levels, obviously, that means that there are now more obstacles in the lake when people are trying to recreate. That’s typically what our lakes are used for are recreation.” Emmett Sellers said we should concentrate on conserving water now, because it’s likely more water restrictions will be implemented soon.

“We can’t predict the weather, but we can try to control our behavior as humans to make sure we’re conserving water. So, I would definitely recommend that people are thinking about stricter restrictions before they have to,” said Emmett Sellers.

Waco officials said we’re sitting above the stage three trigger level.

They said at least by the summertime, people should reduce how much they water their plants, cars, and more.

