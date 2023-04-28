Advertise
Guilty! Jurors deliberate six hours before convicting Waco man in killing of the mother of his children

Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about six hours before convicting Quest...
Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about six hours before convicting Quest Aljabaughn Jones, 32, of murder in the death of Sherrell Carter, his live-in girlfriend, and the mother of three of his five children.(KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who claimed an intruder broke into his house, and shot and killed the mother of three of his children in February 2019, was found guilty Thursday night in her death in a retrial of the case.

Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about six hours before convicting Quest Aljabaughn Jones, 32, of murder in the death of Sherrell Carter, his live-in girlfriend, and the mother of three of his five children.

The punishment phase of the trial will begin Friday morning. Jones faces from five to 99 years and up to life in prison. Jones’ first trial ended in a mistrial in September after jurors deadlocked 11-1 in favor of guilt.

In summations Thursday, prosecutors Will Hix and Maddie Beach asked jurors to look at the evidence in the case collectively, suggesting that the only way it all makes sense is if Jones was the killer.

Waco police investigators found gunshot residue particles on Jones’ clothing items and on his neighbor’s welcome mat. Jones said he used the mat to wipe Carter’s blood from his hands when he rushed his children, ages 3, 4 and 5, across the street to ask his neighbor to watch them while he returned to check on Carter.

Defense attorneys Abel Reyna and Craig Depew tried to convince the jury that the residue expelled when a firearm is discharged could have been transferred to Jones’ clothing and onto the mat after Jones moved Carter’s body to the middle of the room and placed a blanket under hear head after she was shot.

The 26-year-old Carter was shot five times, twice in the head, with a .38-caliber pistol at the Wilshire Drive home in Waco she shared with Jones and the children. She was shot about 3:30 a.m. after she returned home from a Mexia night club with her two cousins.

Carter’s family members said Jones threatened to kill Carter if she ever left him, adding that she had given him a deadline to give her the keys to the house and move out shortly before she was killed.

Waco police Detective Eric Trojanowski spent several hours on the witness stand Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, a portion of which included his videotaped interview with Jones that was played for the jury.

Trojanowski noted several discrepancies in Jones’ statements and details he told an officer the previous night.

In defense testimony, an Austin psychologist testified about the effects of stress on a person’s memory, providing a possible explanation for the contradictions in his statements to police.

Jones told officers he was outside smoking a cigarette when he heard gunshots coming from inside the home. He said he took his kids to a neighbor’s home and returned to find a black man in a hoodie inside the home. He said the man pointed the gun at him and pulled the trigger four times before fleeing. The gun did not fire, Jones said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

