Man killed, woman wounded in Killeen shooting

By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen police officers are investigating a late-night shooting that left a man and a woman wounded.

It happened on Friday, April 28, at approximately 12:42 a.m. in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road.

Police officers started performing life-saving measures until Killeen EMS arrived and transported the woman to Baylor Scott and White Hospital Temple. She is currently listed in stable condition.

The man was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center where he died as a result the of the gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at 9:50 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Nicola James.

This is the second murder in the City of Killeen in 2023. No arrests have been made at this time. The names of the victims were not released.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

