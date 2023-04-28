Advertise
Police: 87-year-old killed in Walmart parking lot after driver backs out of parking spot

Police in Georgia say an 87-year-old woman died in a Walmart parking lot after she was struck by a vehicle.(WTOC)
By WTOC staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A woman has died in Georgia after she was hit by a car in a parking lot.

The Rincon Police Department reports that an elderly woman was killed in a Walmart parking lot after she was hit by a vehicle.

Police identified the victim as 87-year-old Beulah Miller. Authorities said a car was backing out of a parking space when she was hit.

The woman was struck at a low speed, but she did not survive her injuries, authorities said.

According to Rincon police, traffic investigators with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office are handling the investigation.

A spokesperson for Walmart provided the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident at our Rincon store. We’ll continue working closely with law enforcement as they investigate the incident, and we refer further questions to them.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

