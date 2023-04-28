Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Police: Teacher ‘grazed’ after gun fired in Tennessee school

Knox County Schools officials said that West High School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
By Carissa Simpson and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A teacher at a high school in Tennessee was grazed by a bullet or bullet fragment after a gun was fired inside a classroom, according to police.

The incident happened on Friday at West High School in Knoxville, Tennessee.

According to their preliminary report, Knoxville police said it appears that the gun was inside a student’s backpack.

Knoxville police confirmed that there were no serious injuries.

They also reported the student is in custody and the gun is accounted for.

Further details on the incident have not been disclosed at this time.

Knox County Schools official Carly Harrington told WVLT News the school was placed on lockdown and dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch 4-26-23
Stormy night in Central Texas with a Tornado Watch until 10 pm
Tiera Strand was reported missing in Austin, Texas. Her body was found in Bell County near...
Missing Austin woman Tiera Strand found dead in Bell County, Texas
I-14 has been shut down due to a major accident involving an 18-wheeler
UPDATE: Truck driver killed in fiery wreck on I-14 identified
A recent tip led game wardens to discover illegal fishing activity on the Washita River
Tip leads to illegal fishing bust in Oklahoma
A Madill man is wanted by the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raiser’s Association, which has...
Court docs: Oklahoma man used rubber checks to buy cows

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about his economic agenda at International Union of Operating...
Biden commutes sentences of 31 convicted of nonviolent drug crimes
Athens family victim of AI voice scam
Family targeted by AI scam using loved one’s voice
A man was injured when a bomb went off in Weare, New Hampshire, on Thursday.
Man describes being hurt by bomb
File - People stand outside a Silicon Valley Bank branch in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, March...
Fed faults Silicon Valley Bank execs, itself in bank failure
File Graphic (KWTX)
Man killed, woman wounded in Killeen shooting