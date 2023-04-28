Tornado Watch until 8PM

Another round of severe storms can be expected today. Tornado Watch has been issued until 8PM Friday for majority of Central Texas. Storms began to fire up after 1PM. We’ll continue to see storms building in coverage and intensity as a cold front moves across our area. Isolated storms fired up across our western counties, but as we get deeper into the afternoon and evening hours, we should see those isolated storms come together and form into a line and move southeast across Central Texas. These storms will impact your evening plans. Make sure you have ways to receive weather alerts. All modes of severe weather will be possible - That includes tornadoes, large to very large hail, 60 to 80 mph wind gusts, and heavy rainfall. Storms look to exit out of Central Texas before 9PM with rain ending overnight.

Although Saturday was potentially set to be a cloudy, cool, windy, and rainy day, it looks like we’ll shake the rain chances and we’ll see a bit of sunshine. Outdoor activities will be a go with morning temperatures in the low 50s warming into the upper 60s late in the afternoon. Rain chances are only near 20% as a few showers could bubble up. We’ll likely remain dry, but the partly-to-mostly cloudy skies and gusty north winds as high as 35 MPH will make it feel a bit chilly at times. Wind speeds come down Saturday night and Sunday will be an absolutely PHENOMENAL day! Temperatures in the morning in the upper 40s will warm to near 80° with lots of sunshine overhead. Highs next week likely remain in the low 80s but mid-to-upper 80s are expected Friday as a cold front nears our area. As far as rain chances go, isolated storms are expected any day from Wednesday onward. As of now, there’s no one day that stands out for rain or severe weather.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.