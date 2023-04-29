Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

City of Waco approves zoning that would allow 30-story high rise on Brazos

By Madison Herber
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:47 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Waco has approved to consider building a multi-purpose high rise building in East Waco.

The Brazos Gateway Tower project is in its beginning stage but it could bring residential and retail opportunities for the area.

Currently, all that has been approved for Brazos at Waco LLC, a DFW based company, is the zoning for the potential project.

They still have several meetings with the city to fully approve the project, but if given the green light the move forward they would break ground at the intersection of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. off the I-35 Frontage Road.

City of Waco approves zoning for 30-story skyscraper
City of Waco approves zoning for 30-story skyscraper(City of Waco)

“If you have been to the Domain in Austin, kind of that development pattern where you have first floor retail and then upper story residential,” says Clint Peters, the Director of Development Services with the city of Waco.

The goal is to keep it affordable for those who have called East Waco home for years.

“We are working with the developer to have at least 10% of the units be either affordable or workforce housing,” Peters says.

The height may be concerning for those who know the history of the Alico building, but city leaders say they are not looking past the historical charm of this community.

They intend to combine the old with the new while the city looks toward the future.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch 4-26-23
Stormy night in Central Texas with a Tornado Watch until 10 pm
I-14 has been shut down due to a major accident involving an 18-wheeler
UPDATE: Truck driver killed in fiery wreck on I-14 identified
Tiera Strand was reported missing in Austin, Texas. Her body was found in Bell County near...
Missing Austin woman Tiera Strand found dead in Bell County, Texas
Severe weather in Central Texas
LIVE COVERAGE: Very large hail, strong straight-line winds, a few tornadoes possible Friday afternoon
Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about six hours before convicting Quest...
Waco man convicted in killing of mother of his children sentenced to 60 years in prison

Latest News

City considers 30-story skyscraper to be built in East Waco
City of Waco approves zoning for 30-story skyscraper to be built on Brazos
FastCast
Brady's Friday Evening FastCast
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Credit Score penalties, former Temple Wildcat selected in NFL Draft -...
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Credit Score penalties, former Temple Wildcat selected in NFL Draft - 4.28.23
KWTX@4: Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge welcomes Comedian Brandon T. Jackson - 4.28.23
KWTX@4: Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge welcomes Comedian Brandon T. Jackson - 4.28.23