Waco’s Hailey Cowan falls in Vegas UFC debut to Jamey-Lyn Horth

Jamey-Lyn Horth of Canada punches Hailey Cowan in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight...
Jamey-Lyn Horth of Canada punches Hailey Cowan in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)(Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
By Chad Vautherine
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KWTX) - It’s been one heck of a journey for Waco’s Hailey Cowan.

In her third attempt to finally step foot in a UFC cage, Cowan, the Baylor alum, came up short in her UFC debut against Canada’s Jamey-Lyn Horth. It was nothing short of a battle for both Cowan and Horth, as the decision came down to the third and final round, with the scorers awarding Horth in a unanimous decision, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28.

Though it wasn’t the result Cowan wanted, it was success in the fact that she was able to successfully compete in the UFC Vegas 72 Card after her two prior attempts to fight. Her initial debut was canceled in February due to a medical emergency suffered by Cowan. Her second attempt at a UFC bout was also canceled due to a medical issue from her opponent, Tamires Vidal, in March.

Cowan and Horth competed in a bantamweight bout, though Cowan missed her weight, as the fight was contested at 137.5. Canada’s Jamey-Lyn Horth remains undefeated after her victory over Cowan.

“We knew (Cowan) was going to come out hard and underestimated by my size and weight, but we were able to get it done,” said Horth.

