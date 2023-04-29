Waco’s Hailey Cowan falls in Vegas UFC debut to Jamey-Lyn Horth

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KWTX) - It’s been one heck of a journey for Waco’s Hailey Cowan.

In her third attempt to finally step foot in a UFC cage, Cowan, the Baylor alum, came up short in her UFC debut against Canada’s Jamey-Lyn Horth. It was nothing short of a battle for both Cowan and Horth, as the decision came down to the third and final round, with the scorers awarding Horth in a unanimous decision, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28.

Though it wasn’t the result Cowan wanted, it was success in the fact that she was able to successfully compete in the UFC Vegas 72 Card after her two prior attempts to fight. Her initial debut was canceled in February due to a medical emergency suffered by Cowan. Her second attempt at a UFC bout was also canceled due to a medical issue from her opponent, Tamires Vidal, in March.

Cowan and Horth competed in a bantamweight bout, though Cowan missed her weight, as the fight was contested at 137.5. Canada’s Jamey-Lyn Horth remains undefeated after her victory over Cowan.

“We knew (Cowan) was going to come out hard and underestimated by my size and weight, but we were able to get it done,” said Horth.

