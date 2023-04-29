Advertise
Windy & Cooler Saturday

By Brady Taylor
Updated: 11 minutes ago
After a stormy week, I think we are all ready for a storm free weekend!! We will start out Saturday morning with some clouds in place, but skies will clear out quickly through the morning and we will have sunny skies by midday. Strong north winds running 20-30 mph will stick around most of the day, and that will keep us unseasonably cool. We will start out Saturday morning in the upper 40s and lows 50s, and afternoon highs will struggle to make it to 70° in most locations.

Sunday morning will be a little chilly, but highs will rebound back into the more seasonable low 80s. We look to have nice and calm weather for the first half of next week, but warmer temperatures and increasing shower & thunderstorm chances return late next week.

