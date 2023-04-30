Advertise
$130K reward announced for information on Texas shooter

Francisco Oropeza, 38.
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott has announced a $50,000 reward for the Texas Department of Public Safety top 10 fugitive Francisco Oropesa, 38.

This comes after San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers announced a $55,000 reward for information. The FBI has also announced an additional $25,000 reward.

Oropesa who is considered armed and dangerous, has fled after killing five people in a rural Texas town after his neighbors asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard.

The victims of Friday’s shooting were between the ages of 8 and 31 years old and all were believed to be from Honduras.

“Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of the five victims that were taken in this senseless act of violence,” said Governor Abbott. “I continue working with state and local officials to ensure they have all available resources to respond to this horrific crime. I thank the men and women in law enforcement who are tirelessly working to ensure this criminal is caught and brought to justice.”

The Governor also directed DPS Director Steve McCraw and Texas Military Department Adjutant General Thomas Suelzer to alert Operation Lone Star soldiers and troopers to be on the lookout for the criminal and any attempts to flee the country after taking the lives of five people.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI with tips.

