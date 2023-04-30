Beautiful weather continues for the rest of the weekend

After an eventful/stormy work week for Central Texas, we were gifted with absolutely stunning weather to get the weekend started. Waking up Sunday morning temperatures are down into the mid 40s to low 50s - So definitely a bit chilly to get the second half of the weekend started. Some in Central Texas this morning could deal with some patchy fog. A dry air mass hangs around today, which leaves us with lots of sunshine. One change that’ll happen today is southwest winds will return - Which means warmer air is set to move back in. After a chilly morning, afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 80s to low 90s.

The upcoming work week starts off pretty quiet. An upper-level ridge will remain in effect of our weather here in Central Texas, which means we stay rain-free with near normal temperatures for the first half of the work week. Cloud cover will be increasing Monday into Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. We get a little warmer, into the low to mid 80s for Wednesday. We’ll have to keep an eye out on the dryline out west to see if any late day showers and storms could move into our western areas into the middle of the work week - But most will remain free of rain Monday through Wednesday. A more significant warming trend will take place for the second half of the work week as stronger south/southeast winds continue to pump in warmer and muggier air. As Thursday and Friday roll around, we could have highs in the upper 80s! Rain chances may begin to increase a bit as we head into the weekend. Right now, coverage looks isolated as we will have to watch the timing and placement of a stronger storm system that looks to approach from the west. We could see rain chances hanging around for next weekend with a slight dip in our temperatures back into the upper 70s and low 80s by Sunday into the early parts of the following week.

