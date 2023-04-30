Coast Guard rescue surfer off Texas coast

GALVESTON, Texas (KWTX) - A 20-year-old surfer was rescued off the coast of Bolivar Beach in Texas on Saturday after he was pushed out to sea by high winds.

The United States Coast Guard was notified by people at the beach at around 3:50 p.m. Apr. 30 that the surfer had been pushed offshore in 8-foot waves and winds of 34 mph

The surfer’s father had donned a life jacket and tied a fishing line to his belt in a rescue effort but was having difficulty swimming out to reach his son.

“The helicopter crew arrived on scene and rescued the surfer, while a family member on the beach reeled the surfer’s father safely ashore,” the Coast Guard said.

The incident occurred as a wind advisory was in place for the area, with the National Weather Service (NWS) warning of gusts of up to 40 mph.

