Former Midway star, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, drafted by Rams in Round 6

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - On Saturday, the Los Angeles Rams selected Midway High alum and TCU standout cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson in the sixth round (no. 182 overall) of the NFL Draft in Kansas City.

The 2022 Jim Thorpe Award Winner, given to the college’s best defensive back, is following the footsteps of his uncle, NFL great LaDainian Tomlinson, an will now get his opportunity to compete in the league.

Hodges-Tomlinson was a a three-time all conference selection and an All-American in 2022 during his three seasons at TCU. Before arriving to Fort Worth, he played football for the Midway Panthers, graduating in 2019.

Hodges-Tomlinson is one of eight Horned Frogs to get selected in this year’s NFL Draft. He will report to the Rams and join TCU offensive guard Steve Avila, former TCU running back Zach Evans, and Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who Hodges-Tomlinson played in the CFB National Title game back in January.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.