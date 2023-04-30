Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Former Midway star, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, drafted by Rams in Round 6

The former Midway star and TCU standout was selected by the LA Rams in the sixth round of the...
The former Midway star and TCU standout was selected by the LA Rams in the sixth round of the NFL draft.(Darby Brown)
By Chad Vautherine
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - On Saturday, the Los Angeles Rams selected Midway High alum and TCU standout cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson in the sixth round (no. 182 overall) of the NFL Draft in Kansas City.

The 2022 Jim Thorpe Award Winner, given to the college’s best defensive back, is following the footsteps of his uncle, NFL great LaDainian Tomlinson, an will now get his opportunity to compete in the league.

Hodges-Tomlinson was a a three-time all conference selection and an All-American in 2022 during his three seasons at TCU. Before arriving to Fort Worth, he played football for the Midway Panthers, graduating in 2019.

Hodges-Tomlinson is one of eight Horned Frogs to get selected in this year’s NFL Draft. He will report to the Rams and join TCU offensive guard Steve Avila, former TCU running back Zach Evans, and Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who Hodges-Tomlinson played in the CFB National Title game back in January.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch 4-26-23
Stormy night in Central Texas with a Tornado Watch until 10 pm
Severe weather in Central Texas
LIVE COVERAGE: Very large hail, strong straight-line winds, a few tornadoes possible Friday afternoon
I-14 has been shut down due to a major accident involving an 18-wheeler
UPDATE: Truck driver killed in fiery wreck on I-14 identified
A recent tip led game wardens to discover illegal fishing activity on the Washita River
Tip leads to illegal fishing bust in Oklahoma
Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about six hours before convicting Quest...
Waco man convicted in killing of mother of his children sentenced to 60 years in prison

Latest News

Hailey Cowan
Waco’s Hailey Cowan falls in Vegas UFC debut to Jamey-Lyn Horth
Browns select DT Siaki Ika from Baylor with 98th pick
Baylor’s Ika drafted by Cleveland Browns
Hailey Cowan. (Courtesy photo)
Central Texas fighter ready to make UFC debut
Three Black quarterbacks were selected in the first five selections of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Historic NFL Draft: Three Black quarterbacks selected in the top 5