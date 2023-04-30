Advertise
Killeen Police searching for suspect in aggravated assault that left two wounded

The suspect is described as a black man with a short, faded haircut. He was seen wearing a...
The suspect is described as a black man with a short, faded haircut. He was seen wearing a black shirt unbuttoned over a white t-shirt, light-colored pants, and dark shoes. He was seen with a dark handgun.(Killeen Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an aggravated assault.

Police responded around 7:08 a.m. Apr. 30 in the 800 block of Valley Dr regarding a call about two people who were shot.

Officers arrived and found a 35-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman with gunshot wounds that were taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital where they are in stable condition.

According to police, an initial investigation revealed a suspect shot the two victims inside a house and fled the scene in a silver car.

The suspect is described as a black man with a short, faded haircut. He was seen wearing a black shirt unbuttoned over a white t-shirt, light-colored pants, and dark shoes. He was seen with a dark handgun.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Aggravated Assault, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

