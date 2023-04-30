Advertise
Quiet for the first half of the week, but could more rain be on the horizon?

More normal, warm, spring-like temperatures set for this week
By Jillian Grace
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It was a beautiful sunny weekend across Central Texas. Our temperatures saw a steady warm up as well. Highs were only in the low 70s Saturday with temperatures jumping well into the 80s Sunday afternoon. A weak cold front boundary began to slide southwest across our area today. The only thing this front is bringing is slightly cooler air across our northeastern counties Sunday afternoon. The front will continue to keep relatively dry air in place. That means we can expect to see clear and quiet conditions continue for the morning commute. Waking up and heading back to work and school Monday morning look for temperatures down into the low to mid 50s. That front will continue to move through our area overnight. Winds behind the front will gradually turn more out of the east. We can expect breezy easterly winds throughout Monday. Cloud cover will increase during the day too, but no rain is forecast to fall. After a cool start to the day, temperatures look to warm into the mid 70s to around 80° for the afternoon - Which is right around our normal for this time of the year.

The forecast is looking mostly dry through Wednesday. One thing we’ll watch those days is the dryline out in West Texas and the Panhandle. Scattered storms may develop out west during the afternoon and evening hours. Right now, models have all that activity fading well before it can move into Central Texas, but it is something we’ll have to monitor closely. If storms make it into our area, they would move in during the late evening/overnight hours and mainly impact areas west of I-35, but right now, we’re keeping rain out of the forecast through Wednesday. Cloud cover is expected to increase Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. The warm up continues Wednesday along with higher humidity air creeping back in. Temperatures look to warm into the low to mid 80s Wednesday afternoon.

A strong upper level low is set to move onto the west coast by Thursday. That approaching storm system will begin to shift our weather pattern and start to allow more moisture to be pulled into Central Texas as breezy south/southeast winds return. Those winds will not only increase our humidity, but they’ll also increase our temperatures. Highs Thursday into next weekend may climb into the mid 80s to low 90s! One change that’ll also take place is the dryline will begin to move further east. That may allow for scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop and impact parts of Central Texas late Thursday into Friday morning. As the upper level low travels east across the U.S. - we may continue to have unsettled wet weather Friday night into the upcoming weekend, but it’ll solely depend on where the dryline sets up shop and where/when the storm system itself approaches or moves through. There’s still lots of uncertainty in the forecast, but models are hinting at the chance for more rain Thursday into the following weekend… But warmer temperatures look set to move in.

