‘Run Your Race’ educates voters on Harker Heights, Killeen race candidates ahead of election

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Before the May 6 election, the Innovative Black Chamber of Commerce wants to make sure voters understand who they’re voting for. That’s why they decided to host the “Run Your Race” candidate live panel on Saturday.

Candidates from several different local races in Harker Heights and Killeen participated in the panel to sway voters ahead of the deadline to vote.

Harker Heights mayoral candidates shared how they would like to see the city run.

”I want to be a mayor that serves more than 4 hours a month, 2 hours at city council and 2 hours at workshop,” Jackeline Soriano Fountain, mayoral candidate, said. “I want to be in my office where citizens can come and say I want to talk to the mayor.”

Opponent David Jones agreed that he wants to be someone that the community can go to with input.

”I want to see us come together,” Jones said. “I don’t think that a small group should be able to say that we’re in charge.”

At the forum Killeen City Council candidates touched on a number of topics, including their qualifications for the job, the city’s economic development and transparency with residents.

“I have been sitting in that chamber since 2013 and I have learned some good stuff and some not so good stuff,” Patsy Bracey, challenger for district 3, said. “But it has helped me to who I am today.”

Joseph Solomon is a challenger running for the district 2 seat on Killeen City Council.

“A council member is a person that’s from the people and for the people,” Solomon said. “He or she should be held accountable and be ready to give an answer.”

Reakos Adams, who serves as the incumbent for the district 2 seat, shared his plans if he is elected.

”My goal is to establish neighborhood advisory committees, because I don’t have an answer for every place,” Adams said.

Jessica Gonzalez currently serves as the district 1 council person and promises to make economic development a priority if re-elected.

“It’s extremely important for people to understand that there are pillars to be able to improve our economic development whether we’re looking affordable housing or our business growth and development,” Gonzalez said.

Nina Cobb currently has the district 3 seat, and promises to make sure every voice is heard if re-elected.

”Council should always be a place for people to express what they think is right and what is wrong,” Cobb said.

The moderators also asked Harker Heights City Council candidates about their priorities.

”We don’t have much more of our city to give to the businesses, so we have to try and trying to make Harker Heights an arts destination is one thing we should look at,” Lynda Nash, Harker Heights City Council Place 4 incumbent, said.

Stacey Wilson, who is running for Harker Heights City Council Place 2, wants to make sure the city is equipped to address the inevitable population growth.

”Harker Heights is growing and it’s growing rapidly,” Wilson said. We need to be prepared as far as our infrastructure.”

The candidates featured only include those who showed up to the candidate forum event.

