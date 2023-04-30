Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Shooting kills 2 men, injures 3rd victim in Seattle park

Two men were killed and a third person was wounded during a shooting in a Seattle park Saturday...
Two men were killed and a third person was wounded during a shooting in a Seattle park Saturday night, police said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) - Two men were killed and a third person was wounded during a shooting in a Seattle park Saturday night, police said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at Cal Anderson Park around 10:30 p.m., the Seattle Police Department said in a statement.

Officers found three men with gunshot wounds and provided first aid until Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived. One man succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said.

Two other victims were transported from the park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood to Harborview Medical Center, where the second man died, police said.

The third shooting victim was listed in critical condition, police said.

Investigators were searching for a man who reportedly left the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch 4-26-23
Stormy night in Central Texas with a Tornado Watch until 10 pm
Severe weather in Central Texas
LIVE COVERAGE: Very large hail, strong straight-line winds, a few tornadoes possible Friday afternoon
I-14 has been shut down due to a major accident involving an 18-wheeler
UPDATE: Truck driver killed in fiery wreck on I-14 identified
A recent tip led game wardens to discover illegal fishing activity on the Washita River
Tip leads to illegal fishing bust in Oklahoma
A Madill man is wanted by the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raiser’s Association, which has...
Court docs: Oklahoma man used rubber checks to buy cows

Latest News

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Texas mass shooting suspect could be anywhere, sheriff says
Six high school students were injured after gunfire erupted at a house party in southern...
Report: 6 students shot, wounded at Mississippi house party
Police say officers were escorting a man, who was allegedly in possession of drug...
Suspect bites off part of police sergeant’s finger at Los Angeles metro station
Police say officers were escorting a man, who was allegedly in possession of drug...
Police sergeant hospitalized after part of finger bitten off; suspect arrested