Central Texas resident dies in early morning house fire

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas resident is dead following a house fire in Groesbeck early Monday morning.

Officials responded to the scene at 12:34 a.m. May 1 in the 600 block of North Grayson Street.

Two people were able to escape the home prior to it becoming fully engulfed, however, the victim was unable to get out.

Once the fire was extinguished, officials located the victim and confirmed that they had died.

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time.

“An investigator from the State Fire Marshal’s Office is currently on scene assisting with the investigation.”, per City Administrator, Chris Henson.

