Groesbeck family loses loved one, belongings in deadly house fire

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A Groesbeck family is devastated, but trying to find strength in each other, after a fire claimed the life of a loved one.

Homeowner De Sean Rhoden told KWTX the person who died in the fire early Monday morning was his twin brother, Daniel Rhoden.

The family said the fire erupted around 12:30 a.m. and the cause remains under investigation.

Rhoden said he was getting ready for bed when he smelled burning plastic, and that’s when things took a devastating turn.

He said losing everything you had is hard, but losing the person closest to you makes it even worse.

“It was like a regular day,” said Rhoden.

It was a regular day that ended in tragedy. “Smoke started coming through the door and I can hear my brother screaming my name,” the homeowner said.

Rhoden said it pains him to see how fire erupted, causing generations of memories to burn to the ground.

“This was my kid’s first house that they grew up in, that we could call home that my mama owned. It’s a lot to take in because we just talked about different memories,” said Rhoden.

Rhoden said he was able to get his 14-year-old son out of the house.

But after relentlessly kicking Daniel’s door, and even pulling it off of the henges, he couldn’t save the person closest to him.

“We spend a lot of time up. We also spent a lot of time down too. But over these last few months, I just thank God we got a chance to be twins and live life the way we were supposed to. That was my heart,” said Rhoden.

Rhoden said one thing that’s keeping him afloat is his faith in God.

“God spoke to me that night, and it was tough. He said, ‘De Sean, you can live without your brother, but you can’t live without me.’ That was tough, but I kept saying to myself, ‘I can live without my brother, but I can’t live without him,’” said Rhoden.

Now all that he has left is what was once there, but he’s focused on moving forward.

“When you burn something, something grows. I just pray that something grows,” said Rhoden.

You can help the Rhoden family by clicking their GoFundMe link here.

