EF-1 tornado tears apart Gatesville couple’s roof

An EF-1 tornado from last Friday ripped apart half of the roof at the Wells's home in Gatesville.
An EF-1 tornado from last Friday ripped apart half of the roof at the Wells's home in Gatesville.(Alex Fulton)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - According to the National Weather Service, last Friday an EF-1 tornado touched down in Coryell County. The Wells family saw significant damage at their home in Gatesville.

The tornado ripped apart half of their roof and the damage stretches far beyond their living quarters. A piece of plywood is lodged into the camper on their property, and their truck now has major dents.

”It just started raining, got darker and darker,” homeowner Adrian Wells said. “It just got totally black and you couldn’t see nothing nowhere.”

The roof over the master bedroom was the first piece to fall.

”Like you’re opening a bag of chips like whoosh,” Adrian said. “It all came down right there in front of you.”

Then pieces of roof over the bathroom, the home office, the kitchen and the living room all came down.

”I’ll tell you what these last two days I was in shock and I’m still in shock,” Adrian’s wife Manuela Wells told KWTX. “It’s hard to describe.”

Manuela said what happened to her and her husband will leave her with mental scars.

”I’m staying in a hotel right now, but when the wind blows, it feels real scary,” she said.

Family and friends are now helping clean up what’s left after a very scary situation.

”It was a light and it was a good experience,” Adrian said. “We lost some material things but God gave us a way and he still gave us our lives.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

