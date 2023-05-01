Falls County ESD propose tax increase to keep ambulance services

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - After a long battle debating emergency services with AMR, Falls County Emergency Service Districts reached a contract agreement, but the districts proposed a tax increase on the ballot to be able to fund ambulance services in the future.

ESD #1 President Wayne Young said they were very surprised with AMR increased the price of their services for the rural county. The debate on how much to pay for the services and how much the county districts could afford lasted about 5 months, but they reached an agreement to dip into the districts’ reserve funds and keep the ambulance service for the county.

They initially had an ambulance in ESD #1--Marlin area--and an ambulance in ESD #2 and #3---Chilton, Rosebud, Lott areas. However, the new contract only gives one ambulance to the entire nearly 760 square-feet county, according to Young.

Young said the districts and AMR settled on a one-year contract for around $400,000.

“Falls County is spread out pretty far, and, for one ambulance for an entire county, that is really not doing what we really need to get done,” Young said. “But, it’s all we can afford at this time. With that contract, there’s no assurance that it won’t go up next year.”

He said the county has already experienced issues with only having one ambulance.

“They had a wreck on highway 77 several weeks ago, about a month ago, and the ambulance was already out on another call,” Young said. “And, when it’s gone and making another call and another transport somewhere else, then that leaves the county completely without. They had to use an air service to come in and help out until that ambulance got back and could help.”

He said, in order to keep the emergency services in the county, they had to propose a tax increase for people to vote on. Young said approving the proposition will allow ESD’s to increase the tax rate from 3 cents to a maximum of 10 cents.

However, he said these changes will not be in effect immediately. He expects it to take a few years in order for the district to raise it from 3 cents to 6 cents.

Young said, based on the average tax payer, people in Falls County now pay about $21 a year in taxes for an ambulance service; therefore, bumping the tax rate to 6 cents, will mean that the average tax payer would pay about $42 a year.

“It is really nothing compared to what you need to pay in order to have emergency service,” he said.

If the proposition does not pass, they could run out of reserve funds to pay for the services.

“We’re having to tap our reserves that we have, and they’re going to be running thin,” he said. “We’ll survive this year and possibly next year if this is not passed, but, after that, we’re going to be operating with no money and with no bargaining chips to get an ambulance service.”

Young said this is a problem a lot of counties are facing right now with an increase in cost for ambulances services, but he hopes people in Falls County will go vote in favor of the proposition so that the county will not lack this life-saving necessity.

Early voting ends May 2 and Election Day is May 6.

