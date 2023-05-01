Advertise
Humidity builds ahead of late-week storm chances

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Our week and month is off to a quiet start with very little day to day change to start the week. It’s the end of the week - come Thursday/Friday - that you’ll want to keep tabs on with storm chances returning. The set up will be very typical for Spring-style storms this week. We have a dry line to our west which will spark up storms each afternoon in West Texas and the Panhandle. It’s Thursday that the dry line comes a little farther to the east and brings storm chances our way. We also have a cold front that’ll be working toward our area this weekend which could enhance our weekend storm chances too. Until then - we see a gradual warming trend this week with highs in the upper 70s Tuesday and low 80s Wednesday. You’ll also notice more humidity around as the week progresses - so enjoy the lack of the mugginess tonight. Winds return to the south overnight to start the warming trend for tomorrow.

Storms on Thursday afternoon start out west of Central Texas but attempt to hold together and move in late Thursday afternoon and into Thursday evening. Storms Thursday could be severe, especially west of I-35, with gusty winds and hail being the main threats. Timing looks to be around 6 PM Thursday for storms to be our concern and thankfully clear pretty quickly since the threat looks to diminish before 10 PM. Thursday’s storms will influence Friday and Saturday’s storm chances some so we don’t have a great handle on conditions just yet, but more severe storms are in the forecast. Both on Friday and Saturday, we’re expecting morning temperatures near 70° to warm to near 90° in the afternoon. Storm chances are near 50%, but Friday’s storms may impact us late Friday afternoon and potentially all the way up until 10 PM with Saturday’s storms maybe not clearing our area until after midnight Sunday. Take the late-week storm timing with a grain of salt, but we’ll have more of a handle on things soon. A cold front Sunday will bring more storms but also cool us slightly early next week.

