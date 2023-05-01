Advertise
Killeen police investigate Sunday morning shooting that left one hurt

Killeen Police patrol unit
Killeen Police patrol unit(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen police need your help finding the person responsible for a shooting that left one injured early Sunday morning.

At around 4:48 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of N. 4th Street in reference to a gunshot victim.

When officers got there they discovered a 39-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived.

The man was taken to Baylor, Scott & White Hospital by helicopter.

The initial investigation revealed that the victim was inside of a business with a gathering of people when he was shot.

The man is currently listed in critical, but stable condition.

No arrest has been made at this time.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

