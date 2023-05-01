Killeen police investigate third murder of the year

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen police are investigating the death of a 42-year-old man.

At around 3:30 Sunday afternoon police responded to the 1700 block of Old FM 440 in reference to a gunshot from inside a home.

When officers arrived they found 42-year-old Kenny Ray Morgan showing no signs of life, with an apparent fatal gunshot wound.

This is the third murder for the city of Killeen in 2023.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

