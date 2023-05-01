Killeen Police searching for suspects in connection to robbery

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in connection to a robbery where they stole $2,500 worth of items.

The two suspects were caught on video surveillance burglarizing a building on Gilmer Street in Killeen.

Suspect one is seen outside of the business through the window while wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark glasses and wearing gloves.

Suspect two is seen inside the business while wearing a hooded sweatshirt, a mask covering the lower half of their face and thick eyebrows. The individual appears to have a camouflaged pattern backpack.

The color of the sweatshirt cannot be determined due to the infrared camera.

Detectives with the Killeen Police Department Property Crimes Unit are asking anyone who may know this person or have any information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

