Prosecutors dismiss charge against Waco attorney in alleged road rage incident

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County prosecutors dismissed a misdemeanor charge against a Waco attorney involved in an alleged road rage incident in September after he took an anger management class, pleaded no contest to a reduced charge and paid a fine.

Denny Lessman, 51, a former municipal judge in Marlin, pleaded no contest to blocking a private driveway, a Class C misdemeanor, and paid a $500 fine in exchange for prosecutors dismissing a Class A misdemeanor charge of unlawful restraint.

Lessman also completed an anger management course, according to court documents.

“I appreciate the outcome of the case, and I appreciate the representation of my attorney,” Lessman said Monday.

Lessman’s attorney, Cody Cleveland, declined comment on the case Monday.

Former Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said in September that a 69-year-old woman working for a food delivery service admitted running a stop sign on Cheyenne Trail, and then noticed a pickup truck following closely behind her car.

The woman pulled into the driveway of the residence in the 900 block of Cheyenne Trail where she was delivering food and Lessman, the driver of the pickup, parked his truck behind her, seemingly blocking her vehicle in the driveway and preventing her from leaving, Devlin said.

The woman reported Lessman walked up to her car window and demanded she get out of her car. When she refused, Lessman pounded on her window with his fist, Devlin said.

“She was very scared and didn’t want to get out and have a confrontation,” Devlin said. “She stayed in her car and called 911. A neighbor saw the whole thing and our officer was able to get a statement from the neighbor. The witness said the whole thing was just over-the-top. We think it all started out as a road rage incident and it just kind of escalated.”

Lessman eventually left the location and was arrested elsewhere.

Lessman ran unsuccessfully for McLennan County justice of the peace, Precinct 1, Place 1, in 2018 and for Falls County district attorney in 2012.

