Seven Baylor Greats Earn Free Agent Contracts, Minicamp Invites

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Seven former Baylor greats have either signed free-agent contracts or have been invited to NFL minicamps, it was announced on Monday.

After Siaki Ika went in the third round of the NFL Draft to the Cleveland Browns on Friday night, the Bears upped their total to 40 former players picked in the NFL Draft since 2010. On Monday, the undrafted free-agent and minicamp invitees were solidified, which featured seven former Baylor Bears.

Offensive lineman Jacob Gall has earned minicamp invitations to both the Atlanta Falcons and the Indianapolis Colts. Offensive lineman Connor Galvin has signed as a free-agent with the Detroit Lions. Wide receiver Gavin Holmes has been invited to Philadelphia Eagles minicamp. Offensive lineman Khalil Keith was invited to minicamp for the New York Giants. Defensive back Mark Milton has signed a free-agent contract with the Carolina Panthers and safety Christian Morgan signed a free-agent contract with the Green Bay Packers. Tight end Ben Sims has signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent.

A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Gall started the last 27 games for the Bears on the offensive line after joining the program following three seasons at Buffalo. He played in 59 games in his career and finished 2022 as the 12th-highest rated center in college football according to grades from Pro Football Focus. Gall was named the Offensive Lineman of the year in Texas by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and earned all-conference honors from Pro Football Network, the Big 12 coaches and Phil Steele.

Galvin, a native of Katy, Texas, exited his career with a program-record 50 starts. He played in 58 career games for the Bears and finished 2022 with first-team All-Big 12 honors from the Associated Press, PFN and Phil Steele. He ranked as the second-best tackle in the Big 12 according to PFF and the 47th best tackle in college football.

Holmes, a native of Justin, Texas, completed a six-year Baylor career in 2022 as a go-to wide receiving threat. He totaled 26 catches for 517 yards with four TDs as a senior in 2022, returning to the field after missing the entire 2021 season and being limited to just one game in 2018 and 2019. Holmes returned a punt 72 yards for a score in his season opener in 2022 and finished his career with 72 catches for 927 yards and seven TDs. His breakout game as a senior game when he hauled in seven balls for 210 yards and a score at West Virginia.

Keith returned from injury midway through the year and shined at right tackle for the Bears in 2022. A native of Apline, Ala., Keith graded out by PFF as the top pass blocker on the team and started five of the last six contests after missing the first portion of the year due to injury.

A native of Houston, Milton played in 51 games for the Bears over five seasons. He finished 2022 with a career-high 46 tackles and his first career interception. A 6-2, 191-pound cornerback, Milton finished his career with 96 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Morgan, a product of Houston, played in 56 games for Baylor over his five-year career. He totaled 161 tackles, with 7.5 for a loss, defending 12 passes and hauling in seven interceptions. He had three picks in both 2022 and 2020 and finished his graduate senior season with 48 tackles, two for a loss and one sack.

Sims, a 6-foot-5, 258-pound tight end out of San Antonio’s Clark High School, completed a decorated Baylor career in 2022. He exits Waco as the program record holder for career touchdowns caught by a tight end (12), owning 78 catches for 785 yards in his career. He was named second-team All-Texas by DCTF and was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection by the league coaches. He played in 43 games over his career and had a pair of 31-catch seasons to capstone his career. While helping lead Baylor to a Big 12 and Sugar Bowl Championship as a junior in 2021, Sims had 31 catches for 361 yards with six TDs. As a senior in 2022, he had 31 catches for 255 yards and three scores. He also rushed for a pair of TDs over his last two seasons. Sims had 14 catches for 164 yards and three TDs as a sophomore, after playing in eight games as a redshirt freshman in 2019 with a pair of catches.

