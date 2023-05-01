Strong storms could again be lurking late this week

Central Texans saw two rounds of severe thunderstorms last week and we could potentially see two or more rounds of severe storms late this week. A pretty typical Spring severe weather setup is on the way with a dry line to our west likely popping off storms every day that should, eventually, reach our area. We also have a cold front that’ll be working toward our area this weekend which could enhance our weekend storm chances too. Until we reach Thursday, the weather will be fairly quiet for Central Texas. A cold front sunk in yesterday and we’ll see cooler weather today. Morning temperatures are warmer in the mid-50s and upper 50s, but afternoon highs with a fair amount of sunshine should only reach the upper 70s instead of the upper 80s like we saw Sunday. We really won’t see any “cold” weather in the morning hours, but we are forecasting below normal morning lows in the mid-to-upper 50s today, tomorrow, and Wednesday. We’ll warm into the upper 70s Tuesday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and then we’ll warm into the low 80s Wednesday.

Storm chances will really start to pick up west of our area Wednesday afternoon. While that’s where we need to watch for storms every day during the end of the work week, Wednesday’s storms should avoid our area. Pop-up storms Thursday afternoon west of our area will attempt to move in late Thursday afternoon and into Thursday evening. Storms Thursday could be severe, especially west of I-35, with gusty winds and hail being the main threats but they may not arrive until after about 6 PM. Storms should clear before 10 PM Thursday, but that may not be the case Friday and Saturday. Thursday’s storms will influence Friday and Saturday’s storm chances some so we don’t have a great handle on conditions just yet, but more severe storms are in the forecast. Both on Friday and Saturday, we’re expecting morning temperatures near 70° to warm to near 90° in the afternoon. Storm chances are near 50%, but Friday’s storms may impact us late Friday afternoon and potentially all the way up until 10 PM with Saturday’s storms maybe not clearing our area until after midnight Sunday. Take the late-week storm timing with a grain of salt, but we’ll have more of a handle on things soon. A cold front Sunday will bring more storms but also cool us slightly early next week.

