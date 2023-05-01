Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco man charged after allegedly firing “AR-15 type” rifle at apartment complex, threatening neighbors

Dewayne Bronsha Curtis, 45, was released from the McLennan County Jail after posting bonds...
Dewayne Bronsha Curtis, 45, was released from the McLennan County Jail after posting bonds totaling $20,000 after his arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man remains free on bond after his arrest early Monday morning on charges he threatened his neighbors with what police described as an “AR-15 type” rifle.

Dewayne Bronsha Curtis, 45, was released from the McLennan County Jail after posting bonds totaling $20,000 after his arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm.

According to arrest records, Waco police responded to the 2500 block of East Lake Shore Drive after multiple callers reported a shirtless man yelling and firing a rifle.

When police arrived, Curtis was sitting on his porch with a silver pistol in a holster on his hip.

Curtis told officers he has had an ongoing “beef” with his neighbor, and said they exchanged words through a window. Curtis said he saw a “red dot laser” come through the window where he was, so he went back to his apartment to retrieve his rifle.

A neighbor reported Curtis is frequently outside yelling, and seems to have a problem with her family. She said she heard the sound of a rifle being shot outside her apartment, so she went to get her daughter from an adjacent apartment building.

On the way, she said Curtis walked toward her and yelled, “there you go, mother------,” and shined a light at her.

“She knows Curtis is constantly carrying a firearm, and with the gunshot earlier and Curtis’ actions, she felt that Curtis was coming toward her and placed her in fear of being shot,” according to an arrest affidavit. “They ducked in front of a vehicle and called 911 and this is the position that we found them in when we arrived.”

Police reported they found a rifle next to the front door and there was a mountable flashlight nearby.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch 4-26-23
Stormy night in Central Texas with a Tornado Watch until 10 pm
Severe weather in Central Texas
LIVE COVERAGE: Very large hail, strong straight-line winds, a few tornadoes possible Friday afternoon
I-14 has been shut down due to a major accident involving an 18-wheeler
UPDATE: Truck driver killed in fiery wreck on I-14 identified
A recent tip led game wardens to discover illegal fishing activity on the Washita River
Tip leads to illegal fishing bust in Oklahoma
Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about six hours before convicting Quest...
Waco man convicted in killing of mother of his children sentenced to 60 years in prison

Latest News

KWTX@4: KWTX and Navy Federal Credit Union partner to collect items for Operation Gratitude -...
KWTX@4: KWTX and Navy Federal Credit Union partner to collect items for Operation Gratitude - 5.1.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: AI expected to impact job market, Seaweed blob grows to 13 Million Tons,...
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: AI expected to impact job market, Seaweed blob grows to 13 Million Tons, and more - 5.1.23
Denny Lessman
Prosecutors dismiss charge against Waco attorney in alleged road rage incident
fastcast CLARK sky blue sunlight sun rays ray flag clear
Camille's Monday Evening Fastcast