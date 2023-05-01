Waco tailor inspires other local businesses to help make prom night dreams come true for University High girls

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some local high school girls, most who had never been to prom before because of costs, were pampered with hair and makeup, gowns - and even a red carpet - thanks to a local tailor whose vision to help spread to the community.

Roxana Robles, owner of Couture Tailoring by Roxana Robles, spearheaded the effort by collecting gowns, and then tailoring them for the students needing a helping hand at University High School.

But when word got out about what she was doing, many local businesses and individuals pitched in to cover everything from hair and makeup to corsages, photography, jewelry, red carpet and food.

“It was a humbling and rewarding experience to help these wonderful young women,” Robles said. “I could see their confidence grow as we transformed them throughout the day.”

The girls were all hosted at 360 Solutions on Austin Avenue, where hair stylists and makeup artists were on hand.

The girls were all hosted at 360 Solutions on Austin Avenue, where hair stylists and makeup artists were on hand. (Courtesy photo)

Jessica Matthews, a senior at University, said they made her feel like a million bucks. “I felt so nice and beautiful in my prom dress and pictures came out nice,” Matthews said. “I really enjoyed my time so much. It was a wonderful night I will never forget.”

Veaundrea Waregrayson is also a senior, and said Roxana, along with Mary Olivarez, the Parent and Community Involvement Specialist at University, really did make her dreams come true.

“Going to prom and being able to have the dress meant a lot to me. I felt good. I looked good,” she said. “Everybody I know made me feel beautiful. Mrs. Roxana, Mrs. Mary, and everybody else there. They were being helpful. They encouraged us, and I was just glad I got to go, and I had a dress and I had fun,” Waregrayson said.

17-year-old Imani Dowling shared in the joy.

“Going to prom was very important to me and going through the personal situation I was going through Mrs. Mary and Mrs. Roxana made things possible for me to afford a dress and things like that and be able to go and have a great time and feel beautiful at the same time. It was a big blessing and I’m very thankful for them and that I got to experience my senior prom.”

Genesis Zelaya said she really enjoyed getting hair and makeup done by a professional.

“It was really awesome. I loved getting my hair and makeup done by one of the girls that helped out,” Genesis said.

Student Esmeralda Hernadez couldn’t stop smiling. “It was really amazing. I am glad I got to be in the program,” she said.

Roxana Robles, owner of Couture Tailoring by Roxana Robles, spearheaded the effort by collecting gowns, and then tailoring them for the students needing a helping hand at University High School. (Courtesy Photo)

“I am very grateful through the program that I went through mainly because I was going through so much at home and Mrs. Mary and Mrs. Roxana were able to provide that fairytale that I never saw coming,” student Tanizia Farris added.

Roxana said it truly took a village to pull off the day. She wants to thank My Salon & Barber Shop for hair and makeup including Marybel Yepez, Yamilex Fajardo, Daniela Rodriguez, Leticia Henriquez, and Crystal Vera.

Wolfe Florist provided the corsages, Lolita’s provided breakfast, and Maria Mezcaleria provided dinner.

Jennifer Vera and friends donated jewelry sets, purses and $500, while realtor, and University alum, Roman Novian, pitched in to help.

ARC Events donated the red carpet, while Anali Ross donated photography. Nicole Robles helped with photography and makeup.

Roxana said she couldn’t have done it without the help of friend Claudia Frag, who she calls “her right-hand woman in everything.”

Roxana said this year was so successful, she’s hoping to keep up the tradition next year, and eventually, make prom dreams come true for girls in other school districts.

“Helping others makes me very happy,” Roxana said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.