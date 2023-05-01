Woodway Fire Department respond to house fire

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Woodway Fire Department is responding to a house fire Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responded Apr. 30 to the 300 Block of Santa Fe after a call made by a neighbor.

Units arrived and entered the home where they found the kitchen area engulfed with flames.

According to the department, the homeowners arrived and advised them of a dog inside who made it out the back of the home after rescue teams went to find the pet.

Dog after being found (Woodway Public Safety Department)

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

