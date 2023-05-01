Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Woodway Fire Department respond to house fire

Woodway Fire Department at the scene
Woodway Fire Department at the scene(Woodway Public Safety Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Woodway Fire Department is responding to a house fire Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responded Apr. 30 to the 300 Block of Santa Fe after a call made by a neighbor.

Units arrived and entered the home where they found the kitchen area engulfed with flames.

According to the department, the homeowners arrived and advised them of a dog inside who made it out the back of the home after rescue teams went to find the pet.

Dog after being found
Dog after being found(Woodway Public Safety Department)

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch 4-26-23
Stormy night in Central Texas with a Tornado Watch until 10 pm
Severe weather in Central Texas
LIVE COVERAGE: Very large hail, strong straight-line winds, a few tornadoes possible Friday afternoon
I-14 has been shut down due to a major accident involving an 18-wheeler
UPDATE: Truck driver killed in fiery wreck on I-14 identified
Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about six hours before convicting Quest...
Waco man convicted in killing of mother of his children sentenced to 60 years in prison
A recent tip led game wardens to discover illegal fishing activity on the Washita River
Tip leads to illegal fishing bust in Oklahoma

Latest News

The two suspects were caught on video surveillance burglarizing a building on Gilmer Street in...
Killeen Police searching for suspects in connection to robbery
An EF-1 tornado from last Friday ripped apart half of the roof at the Wells's home in Gatesville.
EF-1 tornado tears apart Gatesville couple’s roof
KWTX Weather Xtra - April 30, 2023
The Rockdale Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four people who...
Rockdale police are asking for help identifying four suspects in homicide investigation