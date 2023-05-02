Baylor MT Punches Ticket to NCAA Tournament

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - For the 25th-straight time, the Baylor men’s tennis team has a spot in the NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Championships. In Monday night’s selection show on NCAA.org, the Bears were announced in the Columbia region.

BU (17-15) opens play against Florida State (19-8) in the first round at the Carolina Tennis Center on Friday or Saturday. With a first-round win, the Bears would face the winner of host South Carolina and South Carolina State in the second round on Saturday or Sunday. The team awaits scheduling from the hosting Gamecocks.

It’s the second time the two teams have faced off in the 2023 season. In match No. 1, the Bears won 4-2 in the BU-hosted ITA Kickoff Weekend to advance to the ITA Team Indoor National Championships.

Baylor’s at-large bid is the 25th-consecutive ticket for the squad in the tournament and 25th overall in program history.

The Bears hold a combined record of 42-4 in the first two rounds of the tournament and overall mark of 67-23.

First- and second-round competition in the NCAA Championship is held across 16 regional campus sites May 5-7. The winner of each regional advances to a super-regional comprised of just two teams May 12 or 13. The quarterfinals, semifinals and championship match will all be held at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla., the first time the men’s and women’s championships for DI, DII and DIII will be at a single site.

Selections for the singles and doubles championship, held May 22-27, will be released Tuesday by the NCAA.

A complete bracket for the team championship is available at NCAA.com.

