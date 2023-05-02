Baylor WT Earns At-Large Bid to NCAA Tournament

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor women’s tennis will be making its 24th NCAA Tournament appearance with an at-large selection, as it was announced on Monday night.

The Bears (16-13) will open against SMU (16-8) on Friday (May 5) and Quinnipiac (15-8) will square off with No. 2 national seed and regional host Texas A&M (27-2). The winners of both matches will advance to the regional final on Saturday. All matches will be played at Mitchell Tennis Center in Bryan-College Station, Texas.

Baylor is 38-19 all-time in the NCAA Tournament and is making its 17th appearance under the direction of head coach Joey Scrivano. The Bears’ selection is the third-straight for the program after missing the tournament in 2019.

Last season, the Bears drew Washington in the opening round and took down the Huskies, 4-2, before falling to regional-host Texas A&M, 4-1.

Earlier this year, Baylor powered past SMU, 4-1, highlighted by Paula Barañano’s match-clinching win on No. 5 singles on Senior Night.

First- and second-round competition in the NCAA Championship is held across 16 regional campus sites May 5-7. The winner of each regional advances to a super-regional comprised of just two teams May 12 or 13. The quarterfinals, semifinals and championship match will all be held at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla., the first time the men’s and women’s championships for DI, DII and DIII will be at a single site.

Selections for the singles and doubles championship, held May 22-27, will be released Tuesday by the NCAA.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.