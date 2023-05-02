Advertise
Bell County Sheriff’s Office search for missing teen

Anyone with information is to call the Sheriff’s Department at 254-933-5412.
Reed is described as white, 5 feet 6 inches, 158 pounds, short-length light brown hair and blue eyes and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants and riding on a black mongoose bicycle with green lettering.(Bell County Crime Stoppers)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen,

Layla Reed, 17, was last seen leaving her home on Apr. 27 in the Belton area.

Reed is described as white, 5 feet 6 inches, 158 pounds, short-length light brown hair and blue eyes and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants and riding on a black mongoose bicycle with green lettering.

Reed is known to be in the Belton or Salado area of Bell County, Texas, but is also known to travel to Temple.

According to Bell County, leads into the whereabouts of Layla Reed have not helped in locating her.

Anyone with information is to call the Sheriff’s Department at 254-933-5412.

