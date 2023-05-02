Bellmead police needs help identifying suspects in Walmart theft

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying two men involved in an alleged theft at a local Walmart on April 27.

Surveillance images provided by police shows the men exiting the store with large boxes, presumably flat screen televisions.

One of the men is wearing a long sleeve, yellow shirt, with dark pants, and Adidas slippers.

The other man is seen wearing a blue hoodie, with denim pants, and what appear to be Air Jordan tennis shoes.

The men left the scene in a yellow cargo truck, police said. If you can identify either subject, please contact Detective Lolmaugh at 254-799-0251.

