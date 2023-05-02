Advertise
Bellmead police needs help identifying suspects in Walmart theft

Do you know who these two men are?
Do you know who these two men are?(Bellmead Police)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying two men involved in an alleged theft at a local Walmart on April 27.

Surveillance images provided by police shows the men exiting the store with large boxes, presumably flat screen televisions.

One of the men is wearing a long sleeve, yellow shirt, with dark pants, and Adidas slippers.

The other man is seen wearing a blue hoodie, with denim pants, and what appear to be Air Jordan tennis shoes.

The men left the scene in a yellow cargo truck, police said. If you can identify either subject, please contact Detective Lolmaugh at 254-799-0251.

