Brazos County among jails across the country seeing rise in inmate population

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - County jails across the Lone Star State are seeing a rise in their inmate populations.

Based on the most recent data (March 2023) from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS), Brazos County is ranked 25 of 242 for having the highest population of inmates in the state. However, based on the population of Brazos County, its incarceration rate (March 2023) sits at 2.54%, which is at or below the statewide average.

Brazos County Commissioners received their weekly jail population report Tuesday, indicating a continuous rise in incarcerations.

According to Brazos County Chief Deputy Paul Martinez, there are 710 inmates currently in the jail, up from 701 reported by Sheriff Wayne Dicky last week. The increase in the jail’s population makes it the highest seen since 2018.

During last week’s commissioner’s court meeting, Dicky stated that if trends continue as seen over the years, the inmate population is expected to rise in the summer, which is typical across the country.

Orion Taylor is the lead data scientist for the Public Safety Lab at New York University.

The Public Safety Lab collaborates with jurisdictions and utilizes publicly available data to develop tactics that decrease both over-punishment and under-punishment. Its Jail Data Initiative concentrates on the issue of over-incarceration, which has gained significant attention recently.

Data collected by him and his colleagues with the Jail Data Initiative shows a steady rise in people behind bars after a significant decrease seen during the pandemic.

Taylor says recent data for the full year of 2022 shows the average daily population increased by more than 5%, with the average daily admissions and releases increasing by more than 10%.

“Jail populations declined about 30-35% on average across the country, and over the past now almost three years, jail populations have pretty much been steadily increasing, including this past year,” said Orion.

Here locally, College Station Municipal Judge Edward Spillane says the rise in inmate population can come from a variety of reasons.

Judge Spillane says he’s noticed an uptick in cases on his docket.

“We’ve been very busy here at the College Station Municipal Court. Usually, the spring is not as busy, but because the police, for a variety of reasons, have been in the North Gate area,” said Spillane. “We’ve seen a lot of our cases come out of the North Gate area. Most of them include drinking or public intoxication or fighting or even, um, driving while intoxicated. So we’ve had a pretty busy filing period this year.”

Spillane says some courts are still dealing with backlogs due to the pandemic.

“I know the district and county courts, and especially the district courts for jury trials, have to get through that, and people who are in jail, you know if there’s a backlog of jury trials that can affect it (population).”

Judge Spillane says you also have to consider the uptick in violent crimes seen over the past several years.

“We’ve seen a lot of assault, family violence, and offenses that are misdemeanors like that, or even a Class C assault,” Spillane said.

Spillane says in College Station, they try to not incarcerate people for lower-level offenses to help keep down the jail population.

“I don’t deal directly with this, but if someone’s in jail because they’re indigent and they have a non-violent offense like possession of marijuana or any class C misdemeanor that I do see, they should be released usually. I automatically release them on non-violent Class C misdemeanors. I automatically release them very quickly. So there’s no one in the jail that’s waiting there on a Class C misdemeanor with College Station Municipal Court,” Spillane said.

Judge Spillane says it’s important to factor in the arrest data along with the constant intakes and releases at the jail that could impact the data being collected.

“There have been a number of arrests, every single weekend and even weeknights, arrests of individuals, many of them involving intoxication, which can lead to fighting. All of those arrests, if arrests have gone up, then that moment you look at it in time, there’s gonna be people in jail,” said Spillane. “Once people are arrested, they have to see a magistrate. The magistrate has to determine what their bond is, then they have to bond out if they can make that bond.

Officials with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office say they are nowhere near being overcrowded and still have beds remaining but do expect to see a rise in population as we near the summer months.

