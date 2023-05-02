Advertise
Crews begin work on Coryell County Jail expansion project

The expansion will add a total of 47 inmate beds to the current 92 bed facility.
By Alex Fulton
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County jail will soon receive a major facelift. Over the past few years, officials say they have struggled to have enough beds for all of the inmates with their current facility.

The county has even been sending some inmates to neighboring county jails in Bosque, Erath and Johnson Counties.

”The expansion is a total of 47 beds that we will add onto our current 92 bed facility,” Coryell County judge Roger Miller said.

In downtown Gatesville sits two jails that are right next to one another. The first one, the older Coryell County Jail, first started housing inmates in 1940. Then in 1991, all the inmates and deputies moved out of there into a new building next door.

”For us to be able to add onto the 1991 building by necessity we have to demolish the 1940 building,” Miller said.

This isn’t the first time the county has looked at providing a new space for inmates though. Back in 2021 Coryell County voters rejected a $30 million bond to fund the construction of a new jail.

”The bond that we had proposed for that project in 2021 was a completely different thing,” Miller said. “It was designed to be a new facility with 250 beds.”

Once demolition is complete this time crews will begin constructing an expansion to the 1991 building.

”We estimate that there will be about a 9-month construction time,” Miller said. “If you do the math, we’re looking at moving into the new building by February of next year.”

This $6.5 million jail expansion project is mostly being paid for through the county’s already existing capital improvement budget.

”We also issued a tax note that will have a very low implication on our tax rate,” Miller said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

