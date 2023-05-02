Advertise
Dogs sniffing out gummies, edibles leading to increase in East Texas vet visits

Recreational marijuana is illegal in the state of Texas, but the drug is still getting into the hands of people - and pets.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Recreational marijuana is illegal in the state of Texas, but the drug is still getting into the hands of people ... and pets.

Across the county, there are reports of pets getting marijuana poisoning as the drug becomes more accessible via gummies and edibles. Animal Medical Center of Tyler is seeing cases right here in East Texas.

Dr. Cauthen at the Animal Medical Center of Tyler says she has seen a couple cases every month in the last two years, but none have resulted into deaths.

“It’s just becoming much more accessible, so dogs are finding their way to it, and there’s so many more products out there that are edible and gummies and things like that, that are appealing to dogs whereas they might not eat the actual herb, but they’ll eat those things that they’re baked into and so we’re seeing it with some frequency.”

Medical marijuana and Delta 8 are legal in Texas, and both have little to no THC levels, which is what gives the psychoactive effect. But Dr. Cauthen says the large amount consumed is what causes the trouble. And since pups are notorious for eating anything they can get their paws on, it’s really important to keep an eye on them.

“The signs are usually going to be they’re kind of weak or falling down. Their pupils can be dilated. They can get a really low heart rate. They startle easily. They’re just really disoriented. Sometimes they’ll leak urine on themselves or vomit.” said Dr. Cauthen.

They usually treat the dog with activated charcoal.

“Something that’s given by mouth that actually absorbs some of the toxins through the GI tract to help minimize the amount that they’ve absorbed. Then we get them on the IV fluids and supportive care.”

Experts say if you have in cannabis products in your home, make sure it is kept in a place that your pup cannot access.

“You just have to remember they’ve got a really good nose. They can find those things so be sure and have it away from your pets.” said Dr. Cauthen.

If you suspect your pet has consumed any cannabis product, take them to the veterinarian or emergency veterinary hospital right away.

