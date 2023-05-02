Advertise
High school senior dies in head-on crash weeks before graduation, officials say

A high school senior in Texas died in a crash Monday evening on his way to a banquet.
A high school senior in Texas died in a crash Monday evening on his way to a banquet.(Antenore via Canva | File image)
By Emma McSpadden and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEADOW, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - A community in Texas is mourning the loss of a high school student who was killed in a head-on crash Monday evening.

KCBD reports that 18-year-old Wes Woodard, a senior at Meadow High School, was heading to a school banquet on County Road 230 when his car veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into another vehicle.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, both drivers attempted to avoid the collision but ended up turning into one another. Woodard died and the unidentified second driver suffered moderate injuries.

The 18-year-old was preparing to graduate in three weeks.

“Our community is just in shock,” said Meadow Independent School District Superintendent Bric Turner. “You never expect something like this. It’s your worst nightmare.”

The banquet that evening ended up being canceled while the gym at the school opened for community members to gather and provide support.

“In a small tight-knit community such as Meadow, this is a loss felt so deeply by all,” city officials shared online. “Wes’ mother is a teacher, his father a school board member, and Wes has attended Meadow ISD since he was in preschool.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Woodard family pay for funeral costs.

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

