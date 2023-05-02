Man and woman accused of attempting to kidnap man at knifepoint

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man and a woman are facing charges for allegedly attempting to abduct a man and robbing him at knifepoint.

Laredo Police arrested 33-year-old Ezekiel Vasquez, and 38-year-old Diana Isabel Bustos and charged them with aggravated robbery.

The incident was reported yesterday at around 6:30 p.m. when police received a call about a disturbance at the 2600 block of Bob Bullock Loop.

Officers arrived and met with the victim who stated that Vasquez and Bustos attempted to force him into a vehicle and forcefully took away his cellphone.

After collecting information from the witness and surveillance video from the store, police were able to locate an address on Ashton Loop 20 Vasquez and Bustos were located and arrested by police.

Authorities say the case involved a dispute over monetary debt between the people involved and that it was not a random act.

