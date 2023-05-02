Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Once sunken boat now partially underwater again at Lake Mead after water increase

A photo taken on Sunday of a formerly sunken boat once again surrounded by water. (SOURCE:...
A photo taken on Sunday of a formerly sunken boat once again surrounded by water. (SOURCE: Mikey Tantalos)(Mikey Tantalo)
By Matt Kling and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The water in Lake Mead is increasing, as the area is about two and a half feet higher than it was a week ago.

The Bureau of Reclamation is responsible for the rise in water levels due to a huge release of water up river.

The agency reportedly released water from Lake Powell in Arizona to Lake Mead last week, according to KVVU.

Although some water has returned, the area still has a long way to go to reverse the trend of Lake Mead’s shrinking water levels.

FILE - People walk by a formerly sunken boat standing upright into the air with its stern...
FILE - People walk by a formerly sunken boat standing upright into the air with its stern buried in the mud along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Jan. 27, 2023, near Boulder City, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)

Boaters like Mikey Tantalo are excited at the rising water levels. Tantalo sent a photo he took on Sunday of a formerly sunken boat once again surrounded by water.

People sent in photos of the formerly sunken boat which showed it standing upright in the air with its stern buried in the mud along the shoreline of Lake Mead.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch 4-26-23
Stormy night in Central Texas with a Tornado Watch until 10 pm
Severe weather in Central Texas
LIVE COVERAGE: Very large hail, strong straight-line winds, a few tornadoes possible Friday afternoon
Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about six hours before convicting Quest...
Waco man convicted in killing of mother of his children sentenced to 60 years in prison
Francisco Oropeza, 38.
$130K reward announced for information on Texas shooter
FILE PHOTO
Texas House votes to require panic buttons in every classroom and armed guards in every school

Latest News

Do you know who these two men are?
Bellmead police needs help identifying suspects in Walmart theft
A high school senior in Texas died in a crash Monday evening on his way to a banquet.
High school senior dies in head-on crash weeks before graduation, officials say
If lawmakers can't reach a deal to avoid a debt default, it could have serious consequences for...
Millions could suffer if debt deal isn't reached
Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in a transient camp near UC Davis on Monday
2 fatal stabbings, 1 attempt rattle California college town
FILE - President Joe Biden walks along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso Texas,...
Biden sending 1,500 troops for Mexico border migrant surge