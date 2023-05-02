Texas A&M student dies after falling from balcony in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KBTX) - Funeral services have been scheduled for a Texas A&M student who died after falling from a balcony in New Orleans.

Andrew Thomas Henges, 19, of Beaumont, died in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 29. while attending an event.

According to police, Henges was leaning over a balcony railing at an undisclosed location on Loyola Avenue when he accidentally fell to the ground. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by responding medics, New Orleans police confirm.

Henges was a 2022 graduate of Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School in Beaumont before attending Texas A&M University to study biology and was a member of Delta Tau Delta.

The fraternity organization released the following statement Monday to KBTX:

“The entire Delta Tau Delta family is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of an undergraduate member from Texas A&M. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, brothers, friends, and the Texas A&M community during this difficult time. We remain in communication with authorities and have offered our support for their investigation.”

According to an obituary shared online, a gathering of Andrew’s family and friends will begin at 6:00 p.m., Friday, May 5, 2023, at Broussard’s in Beaumont. His funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made to All Saints Episcopal School, 4108 Delaware Street, Beaumont, Texas 77706, or Boy Scout Troop 601, 680 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, Texas 77701.

