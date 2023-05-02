Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Third stabbing reported in California university town

Two people were stabbed to death at parks in Davis, California. (Source: KCRA/CNN)
By KCRA staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIS, Calif. (KCRA) - Police are searching for a suspect after a third stabbing attack in less than a week.

The latest happened Monday at a transient camp near the University of California Davis.

Authorities said the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times through a tent.

The woman is in critical condition at UC Davis Medical Center.

The suspect was last seen running away.

UC Davis is working with agencies from the Yolo and Sacramento areas to search for the suspect using drones and canines.

On Monday, the university announced it has added extra security and increased transportation to escort students off campus.

Copyright 2023 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch 4-26-23
Stormy night in Central Texas with a Tornado Watch until 10 pm
Severe weather in Central Texas
LIVE COVERAGE: Very large hail, strong straight-line winds, a few tornadoes possible Friday afternoon
Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about six hours before convicting Quest...
Waco man convicted in killing of mother of his children sentenced to 60 years in prison
Francisco Oropeza, 38.
$130K reward announced for information on Texas shooter
FILE PHOTO
Texas House votes to require panic buttons in every classroom and armed guards in every school

Latest News

The panel ruled 6-1 in favor of Aurora Health Care, with three liberals and three conservatives...
Wisconsin Supreme Court won’t order hospital to use ivermectin for COVID-19
Professional tennis player Serena Williams. right, and husband Alexis Ohanian attend the...
Serena Williams announces she is pregnant with second child
FILE - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott delivers his State of the State address remotely from the...
Vermont allows nonresidents to use its assisted suicide law
FILE - Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers and others strike against the Alliance of Motion...
Hollywood writers begin strike; late-night shows go dark
Haeleigh Stamper was shot and killed at a party after prom.
‘It took me the longest time to realize it was real.’ Friends remember teen shot and killed at prom afterparty